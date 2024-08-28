McCray's power surge a promising addition to hot Giants start

The Giants knew Grant McCray would help them out with his speed and his glove when they called the 23-year-old up to the big leagues earlier this month.

But with three home runs, a .308 average and .972 OPS through his first 11 MLB games, McCray's offensive prowess is proving to be just as exciting.

It's a Grant McCray kind of day 💥

McCray's latest long ball, his second in as many games, helped San Francisco secure a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at American Family Field -- just another reminder for the young outfielder that his future in The Show is promising.

"Just telling myself and believing in myself, and just reminding myself that I belong here," McCray said on "Giants Postgame Live" after San Francisco's win. "I’m here for a reason, [to] help the team win, and I did that tonight."

McCray's home run in Milwaukee came in a tough spot. Just moments before the rookie's at-bat, Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins had robbed Thairo Estrada of a two-run blast with an incredible over-the-wall grab to keep the game tied at two apiece. After a lengthy review that upheld the play, McCray stepped in the box.

But instead of the delay putting him at a disadvantage, McCray used the replay process to get his timing down and ultimately take a Tobias Myers cutter 422 feet deep to right-center field.

"I don’t know, I just felt like they should have gave him the homer, honestly," McCray told reporters of the sequence with a smile. "But when I came back [into the dugout], I [told Estrada], ‘I got you, papi. I got you. I got your back. Don’t worry.’ It’s not two runs, but it’s something."

The home run made all the difference in San Francisco's eventual one-run win, which was capped by a two-run Mike Yastrzemski homer in the seventh inning that gave the Giants a lead they wouldn't surrender. McCray's diligence at the plate and speed on the bases also led to San Francisco's first run of the game, after he led off the top of the third with a walk, stole second base, and then advanced to third on a balk by Myers before scoring on a fielder's choice.

McCray's sure glove in center field is just another benefit to the former 2019 MLB Draft pick's game, which is all coming together for the Giants after plenty of development in the minor leagues.

"It’s been great. You worry, you know," Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game. "This guy hasn’t even been on the roster yet. We saw him in spring training just a couple of times to back up in road games, and now all of a sudden he’s the everyday center fielder. Give him a lot of credit for the work that he’s put in, and he kind of looks a little different out there with tremendous speed. He’s got power on top of it.

"There’s some swing and miss and that’s kind of what you worry about at the big-league level, but there’s also some hard contact. So, it does not look at this point in time like he has not been up for this."

The power is a welcome addition for the Giants and McCray alike, but he isn't surprised by it. It's not something he's pressing to do, either.

"I mean, not really [surprising]. I know it’s there, it’s just not my game," McCray said. "I’m just trying to get on base and just get some hits, [and] let my speed help the team win."

The team certainly is appreciating McCray's talent, and Giants ace Logan Webb has admired the rookie for a while now. The two have shared spring training flights together over the years, and now Webb gets to watch McCray go to work every day in the big leagues.

"He’s a lot of energy," Webb told reporters after the game. "He’s an unbelievable athlete, hits balls further than most guys his size do. It’s fun to watch. I’ve been a big fan for a while now ... It’s a lot of fun watching everything he does on a baseball field."

The Giants didn't make up any ground in the MLB playoff race with their win Tuesday, and they remain 5.5 games back for the third and final NL wild-card spot. McCray is doing everything he can to help San Francisco finish the season strong, however, and knows anything can happen if the team gets hot.

"We’re pushing for a wild-card spot right now, and we’re trying to win," McCray said. "So we’re just trying to get these games and just trying to win these one-run games as much as we can. They’re little nail-biters, but as long as we keep pulling through, then we’re good."

