Reports: Giants pursued Rhys Hoskins before Brewers landed slugger

The Giants reportedly swung and missed on another notable free agent.

San Francisco pursued right-handed slugger Rhys Hoskins before he reportedly struck a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Sussler reported, citing industry sources, that San Francisco made a "minor run" at Hoskins. The New York Post's Jon Heyman, meanwhile, wrote that the club made a "late play" for the first baseman.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hoskins, who's a Sacramento native, reportedly received a two-year, $34 million contract, with a player option in Year 2, from the Brewers earlier this week. Sussler reported that San Francisco's offer to Hoskins "wasn't close" to Milwaukee's.

Hoskins, who turns 31 in March, missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in spring training. His reported deal with the Brewers gives him the ability to rebuild his value in 2024 and hit free agency again next year.

In 2022, Hoskins hit .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 156 games. He's a career .242/.353/.492 hitter with 148 homers and 405 RBIs over six big league seasons.

If the Giants are still looking to add offense, the top available hitters on the open market are Cody Bellinger, Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez and Matt Chapman. A return of Joc Pederson can be ruled out after he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.