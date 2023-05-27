Giants place Estrada on 10-day IL, recall Villar from Triple-A

​The Giants will be without their star second baseman for at least the next 10 days.

Thairo Estrada, who has been dealing with left wrist soreness the past few days, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday morning with a left wrist sprain. The Giants recalled infielder David Villar from Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding move.

#SFGiants roster moves:



IF Thairo Estrada placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain (retroactive to 5/26).



IF David Villar recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 27, 2023

Estrada has been one of the Giants' best hitters this season, hitting .301/.345/.466 with six home runs, 17 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 193 at-bats. The earliest he can return will be Tuesday, June 6 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, Villar's last-minute trip to Milwaukee for San Francisco's game against the Brewers on Saturday was anything but smooth.

He doesn’t have any bats so will have to borrow some. Joc Pederson always takes everyone else’s and has a bunch of Villar’s - but Pederson isn’t here. So no Villar bats. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 27, 2023

Villar, who began the season as the starting third baseman, struggled at the plate and was sent down to Triple-A shortly after rookie infielder Casey Schmitt was promoted earlier this month. Villar hit .148/.240/.318 with four homers and 11 RBI in 30 games this season.

