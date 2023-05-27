Trending
San FranciscoGiants
Thairo Estrada

Giants place Estrada on 10-day IL, recall Villar from Triple-A

Thairo Estrada was placed on the injured list Saturday with a left wrist sprain.

By Taylor Wirth

Share

​The Giants will be without their star second baseman for at least the next 10 days. 

Thairo Estrada, who has been dealing with left wrist soreness the past few days, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday morning with a left wrist sprain. The Giants recalled infielder David Villar from Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding move. 

Estrada has been one of the Giants' best hitters this season, hitting .301/.345/.466 with six home runs, 17 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 193 at-bats. The earliest he can return will be Tuesday, June 6 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. 

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser, Villar's last-minute trip to Milwaukee for San Francisco's game against the Brewers on Saturday was anything but smooth. 

RELATED: Wisely, Giants youth fuel offensive surge in win vs. Brewers

San Francisco Giants

Podcast Videos 36 mins ago

Top prospect Harrison making adjustments as Giants debut nears

San Francisco 49ers 3 hours ago

The new NBC Sports Bay Area & CA mobile app is here

Villar, who began the season as the starting third baseman, struggled at the plate and was sent down to Triple-A shortly after rookie infielder Casey Schmitt was promoted earlier this month. Villar hit .148/.240/.318 with four homers and 11 RBI in 30 games this season. 

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Thairo EstradaDavid Villar
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us