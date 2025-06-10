Giants place Chapman on 10-day injured list, recall Koss

The Giants will be without one of their best players for the next week and a half.

San Francisco placed star third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation, the team announced Tuesday.

Infielder Christian Koss was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento as the corresponding move.

Chapman sustained the injury in the bottom of the eighth inning of San Francisco's win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Oracle Park, as he dove head-first back to first base on a pick-off attempt.

Matt Chapman stayed in the game after appearing to jam his throwing hand 👏 pic.twitter.com/dd702P2kP8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 8, 2025

Chapman remained in the game and received an X-ray afterward that came back clean.

With Chapman sidelined, infielder Casey Schmitt likely will be the everyday replacement at third base.

