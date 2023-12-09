Giants fans emotionally react to Ohtani's Dodgers decision

Giants fans saw their worst nightmare come true Saturday as MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani announced he will play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and beyond.

While San Francisco was believed to be a bidding finalist for the two-way player's talents in free agency, there were strong indications over the last couple of days -- including one apology-worthy report -- that Ohtani ultimately would choose between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays after a secretive negotiation process.

And in the end, Ohtani decided to join the Giants' biggest rivals on a 10-year contract worth $700 million. Understandably, after missing out on a superstar last offseason as well, Giants fans took to social media to voice their pain.

OHTANI (in a car): this traffic absolutely sucks i'm so mad



ME (at home): lmao that's what you get — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) December 9, 2023

I’m still tracking planes and as we all learned there’s this thing called a physical #NeverGiveUp — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) December 9, 2023

Now, I never thought the #SFGiants would land Ohtani; however, the offseason is far from over. I'm willing to be optimistic about Farhan’s plan, but I have serious concerns about the franchise's direction. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 9, 2023

$700M is an insane number. Very clear it was the Dodgers all along. Doomsday situation for the Giants. They have to go all-in on Yamamoto and more. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) December 9, 2023

i have to hate shohei now pic.twitter.com/W3f0NlG0tI — gwyn (@okaygwyn) December 9, 2023

Well, it looks like a majority of the baseball world will be rooting against Shohei Ohtani now. He has officially joined the bad guys. https://t.co/eaIrPOVzzS — Frank-Paul Santangelo Jr. (@fp_jr) December 9, 2023

Of all the scenarios, this one is the biggest gut punch. Frustrating we can’t land em but to go to the dodgers? EASILY 3 of the top 15 players in baseball on one team: Freeman Betts Ohtani https://t.co/VbVLeeSIZY — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) December 9, 2023

Free Agents lining up to sign with the #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ZrF7r97Vhf — Brooks Knudsen (@BrooksKnudsen) December 9, 2023



The offseason is far from over, and it remains to be seen just how much San Francisco offered Ohtani on its end. But this certainly wasn't the best start to the Giants' offseason efforts.

