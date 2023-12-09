Giants fans emotionally react to Ohtani's Dodgers decision

Giants fans saw their worst nightmare come true Saturday as MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani announced he will play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and beyond.
While San Francisco was believed to be a bidding finalist for the two-way player's talents in free agency, there were strong indications over the last couple of days -- including one apology-worthy report -- that Ohtani ultimately would choose between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays after a secretive negotiation process.
And in the end, Ohtani decided to join the Giants' biggest rivals on a 10-year contract worth $700 million. Understandably, after missing out on a superstar last offseason as well, Giants fans took to social media to voice their pain.
The offseason is far from over, and it remains to be seen just how much San Francisco offered Ohtani on its end. But this certainly wasn't the best start to the Giants' offseason efforts.