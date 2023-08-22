Giants fall out of NL wild-card spot after D-backs beat Rangers

If the Giants plan to play deep into October, they’ll have work to do over the next six weeks.

San Francisco dropped out of a National League wild-card spot after the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 at Chase Field on Tuesday night. The Giants, of course, lost earlier Tuesday to the Philadelphia Phillies in walk-off fashion.

The Giants (65-61) now are a half-game behind the Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs for the final two wild-card spots. The Phillies (69-57) are 3.5 games up on the Cubs and D-backs for the top wild-card position.

The D-backs beat the Rangers tonight, meaning the Giants have slipped a half-game out of playoff position: pic.twitter.com/TlJEHbgoMq — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) August 23, 2023

The Giants don't have much relief coming their way, either. After wrapping up their series in Philadelphia on Wednesday, they will host the Atlanta Braves -- the best team in baseball -- and the up-and-coming Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park starting this weekend, and then will hit the road to face the star-studded San Diego Padres and red-hot Chicago Cubs.

The Giants finish off their 2023 regular-season schedule with four straight series against division rivals in the Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Padres.

The wild-card race is far from decided, of course. Cincinnati and the Miami Marlins are right there with the Giants, and the Padres and New York Mets have an outside chance of getting hot and making a run to save their disastrous seasons.

There's nothing better than a playoff chase in September. The Giants, 3-7 in their last 10 games, need to quickly find some solutions for their recent woes.

