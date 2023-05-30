Giants bolster red-hot bullpen, activate Jackson off 60-day IL

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Luke Jackson started a rehab assignment on May 14, it seemed the countdown clock had started on a player who would solve a lot of problems for a struggling Giants bullpen and manager Gabe Kapler, who didn't seem to have a whole lot of trust in some of his relievers.

Two weeks later, a lot has changed.

Jackson was activated on Tuesday, but he joins a bullpen that has helped lead the charge as the Giants have won 11 of their last 14 games. The bullpen has a 0.91 ERA during the stretch and leads the Majors in opponents' average and strikeouts, and now will add a right-hander who had a 1.98 ERA in his last MLB season and has experience closing games.

"We're excited to add him to a bullpen that's already in really good shape," Kapler said Tuesday.

To open roster spots, the Giants optioned infielder David Villar back to Triple-A Sacramento and DFA'd utility man Matt Beaty. Jackson came off the 60-day IL, where he had been stashed as he finished the long recovery from Tommy John surgery. He had the procedure last April and the Giants signed him to a two-year deal in January, hoping he could be back in the first half. Jackson hit every checkmark.

Jackson saved 18 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2018 and generally pitched the seventh and eighth for them in 2021, but the Giants can ease him back in if they need to. Their bullpen is now healthy and humming.

"I think Luke can handle just about any role," Kapler said. "He's been around baseball for a long time and has been doing it at a high level. I don't think it's quite as necessary to find him the perfect spot. He's equipped to handle just about anything. If it turns out to be a soft landing, great. If not, I'm sure he'll be fine.

--- Joey Bart ran the curve of the infield before batting practice and said his strained groin felt good. Bart will run at full strength on Tuesday and could start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento this weekend.

After that, at some point, it will be decision time. Patrick Bailey has a 1.020 OPS and was in the lineup again Tuesday night, with Blake Sabol starting at DH. The Giants have talked about carrying three catchers at some point, but they're running out of roster room.

Joc Pederson (right hand contusion) hit off a tee Tuesday and felt good. He's nearing a return, which would push Sabol from the DH spot. Both Bart and Bailey have minor league options.

--- Anthony DeSclafani had a bizarre first inning on Monday, throwing just three pitches despite giving up a leadoff double. Tucupita Marcano took off on Andrew McCutchen's liner to left-center and was doubled off to end the inning.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB, the last three-pitch inning that included an extra-base hit also happened to a Giants pitcher. On August 14, 2010, Madison Bumgarner gave up a leadoff double to Miguel Tejada in the third inning and got out of the frame on three pitches. The next batter hit a flyball and Tejada was doubled off on a liner to second.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast