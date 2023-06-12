Trending
San FranciscoGiants
MLB All-Star Game

Where Giants rank in MLB's first All-Star Game voting returns

By Tristi Rodriguez

The All-Star Game still is a month away, but MLB’s first voting returns provided an early look at which big league stars could take the field for the star-studded event July 11 in Seattle.

So far, the Giants are fairly represented in the premature standings, in which three players made the initial and unofficial cut.

Among the trio of Giants players, third baseman J.D. Davis has received the most votes (227,536) as of June 12, good enough for the No. 4 spot alongside other MLB third basemen.

THIRD BASEMEN

  1. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals - 410,122
  2. Austin Riley, Braves - 368,044
  3. Max Muncy, Dodgers - 358,235
  4. J.D. Davis, Giants - 227,536
  5. Manny Machado, Padres - 191,629
  6. Brett Baty, Mets - 93,247
  7. Alec Bohm, Phillies - 81,779
  8. Patrick Wisdom, Cubs - 74,744
  9. Nick Senzel, Reds - 38,960
  10. Brian Anderson, Brewers - 38,922

Davis wasn't even the starter at the beginning of the year, but it hasn't taken him long to take all of David Villar's playing time -- and make the most of it.

Meanwhile, Thairo Estrada’s 103,446 votes landed him in the No. 6 spot among the current second basemen standings.

SECOND BASEMEN

  1. Luis Arraez, Marlins - 509,092
  2. Ozzie Albies, Braves - 376,726
  3. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals - 245,524
  4. Miguel Vargas, Dodgers - 142,182
  5. Jeff McNeil, Mets - 126,924
  6. Thairo Estrada, Giants - 103,446
  7. Ketel Marte, D-backs - 102,953
  8. Nico Hoerner, Cubs - 84,061
  9. Ha-Seong Kim, Padres - 82,879
  10. Bryson Stott, Phillies - 74,663

Through 53 games so far, Estrada has a .842 OPS, nine homers and 14 stolen bases.

Lastly, LaMonte Wade Jr. just made the cut with 53,648 votes.

FIRST BASEMEN

  1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers - 775,503
  2. Pete Alonso, Mets - 377,749
  3. Matt Olson, Braves - 272,275
  4. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals - 178,238
  5. Trey Mancini, Cubs - 79,229
  6. Rowdy Tellez, Brewers - 65,316
  7. Jake Cronenworth, Padres - 58,289
  8. Carlos Santana, Pirates - 52,479
  9. LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants - 53,648
  10. Kody Clemens, Phillies - 49,976

To no one's surprise, Ronald Acuña Jr. (1,086,537) and Shohei Ohtani (924,182) lead all voting thus far. The first phase of All-Star voting goes through June 22.

