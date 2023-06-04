Former Giants manager Roger Craig dies at age 93

Roger Craig, who managed the Giants for eight MLB seasons, passed away Sunday at the age of 93.

The Giants hired Craig late in the 1985 campaign when the team slumped to its only 100-loss season in franchise history. He turned the Giants into a winning ballclub in 1986 (83-79 record) and later led San Francisco to the 1989 World Series.

"We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family,” Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Carolyn, his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr, Teresa Hanvey and Vikki Dancan, his seven grandchildren, his 14 great grandchildren as well as his extended family and friends.”

With the Giants, Craig logged a 586-566 record as manager of the Orange and Black. Only Bruce Bochy (1,052) and Dusty Baker (840) have posted more wins as manager since the franchise moved to San Francisco in 1958.

Craig pitched 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1955 to 1966, including four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and won three World Series titles. He also managed the San Diego Padres for two seasons in 1978 to 1979.

