Zaidi clarifies his, Melvin's 2026 Giants contract statuses

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi clarified his and manager Bob Melvin's contract statuses beyond the 2025 MLB season.

After the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reported on Tuesday that Zaidi and Melvin's contracts are guaranteed only through 2025, not 2026 as was previously conveyed, Zaidi clarified the confusion in an appearance on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes."

"I didn't read the entire story, but there is 2026 language in both of our contracts," Zaidi told Adam Copeland and guest host Ray Ratto. "It's not fully guaranteed. With these contracts, it's not always the case that every detail is publicized or divulged, especially when there are complicating investing scenarios and things like that. So we just made the decision for simplicity to say the contracts ran through '26 because there is language for '26 in them, but it's accurate what was reported that they're not fully guaranteed.

"Bob and I are continuing to work really well together, we're focused on finishing the season strong. We're looking forward to next year, we've had conversations about what changes we need to make personnel-wise and otherwise to get us to where we need to go. And I think in a season of disappointment overall, there have been some real silver linings and some things we can build on going into next year."

The Giants signed Melvin to what initially was believed to be a three-year contract last offseason while simultaneously announcing an extension for Zaidi, which also was believed to be through 2026.

However, it turns out that both contracts are through 2025 with the equivalent of club options for the 2026 season, according to the Chronicle.

The calls for a change in leadership, either at the managerial level or at the executive level have intensified in 2024 after another disappointing season for the Giants.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Zaidi and Melvin, but if San Francisco does decide to part ways with either or both, the organization is on the hook financially for at least one more season.

