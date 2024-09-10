Report: Zaidi, Melvin contracts guaranteed through 2025, not 2026

Giants manager Bob Melvin and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi were believed to have contracts that ran through the 2026 MLB season.

That doesn't seem to be the case.

Melvin and Zaidi have guaranteed contracts that only run through the 2025 MLB season, The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reported Tuesday, citing industry sources.

This news runs counter to what the Giants seemingly announced when Melvin was introduced as their new manager on Oct. 25, 2023.

During the introductory press conference, Zaidi said Melvin had been signed to a three-year contract. But as Shea reports, it in fact only was a two-year deal.

Moments later, Giants chairman Greg Johnson confirmed the team had agreed in principle to a contract extension with Zaidi through the 2026 season, lining up the executive's contract with Melvin's.

Per Shea, both Melvin and Zaidi do have language in their contracts that could keep them with the Giants for the 2026 season.

The Giants had high expectations when they brought in Melvin to replace Gabe Kapler as manager last fall, but the team has underperformed for most of his first season in charge and is on the verge of being eliminated from National League playoff contention.

San Francisco made several marquee free-agent signings this offseason, but it enters Tuesday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 71-73 record.

Based on how this season has gone, it's possible Melvin and Zaidi have one more season to prove they are the people to guide the Giants back to the MLB mountaintop.

