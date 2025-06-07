Melvin reveals fan who threw ball in Giants game still unidentified

The fan who threw a ball onto the field in the Giants' 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Oracle Park has yet to face repercussions.

When asked for an update on the situation by NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez before the second game of the series on Saturday, manager Bob Melvin relayed that the person wasn't caught.

“I heard they didn't get it, that it came out of the upper deck and the cameras weren't shooting that high," Melvin told reporters. "Hope it doesn’t happen again.”

BoMel with an update on last night's ball-throwing incident ⬇ pic.twitter.com/LtVBl1pycV — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 7, 2025

The incident, described after the game by Giants infielder Tyler Fitzgerald as "dangerous," occurred in the top of the fourth inning with the Braves up to bat. As right fielder Mike Yastrzemski threw the ball home on a Sean Murphy sacrifice fly, another baseball bounced onto the infield from the upper deck.

Well that's a first 😬 pic.twitter.com/yHtdJ6T2Ft — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 7, 2025

Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow described whoever threw the ball as a "clown," and San Francisco players were visibly confused. The run scored, however, and play continued as usual following a brief meeting between the umpires.

Melvin didn't disclose whether or not the Giants are investigating further. But as of right now, it looks like whoever threw the ball might get away with an offense that could have gotten them banned from Oracle Park.

