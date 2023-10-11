Giants fans dunk on Dodgers after D-backs eliminate title hopes

The Giants missed the playoffs this year, so the bulk of the fan base began rooting for their second-favorite team: Whoever is playing the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Arizona Diamondbacks filled that role this fall and made quick work of the Dodgers, surprisingly sweeping them in three games in the NLDS.
Before, during and after the Dodgers' final loss of the season, Giants fans weighed in on social media and celebrated their arch rival being sent home.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants didn't come close to winning the World Series. But neither did the Dodgers, and to many fans, that's just as important.