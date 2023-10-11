Trending
Los Angeles Dodgers

Giants fans dunk on Dodgers after D-backs eliminate title hopes

By Tom Dierberger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants missed the playoffs this year, so the bulk of the fan base began rooting for their second-favorite team: Whoever is playing the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks filled that role this fall and made quick work of the Dodgers, surprisingly sweeping them in three games in the NLDS.

Before, during and after the Dodgers' final loss of the season, Giants fans weighed in on social media and celebrated their arch rival being sent home.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea

How Manaea, Conforto opt-out decisions impact Giants' offseason

Thairo Estrada

Salary projections for Giants' six 2024 arbitration-eligible players

The Giants didn't come close to winning the World Series. But neither did the Dodgers, and to many fans, that's just as important.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us