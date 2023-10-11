Giants fans dunk on Dodgers after D-backs eliminate title hopes

The Giants missed the playoffs this year, so the bulk of the fan base began rooting for their second-favorite team: Whoever is playing the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks filled that role this fall and made quick work of the Dodgers, surprisingly sweeping them in three games in the NLDS.

Before, during and after the Dodgers' final loss of the season, Giants fans weighed in on social media and celebrated their arch rival being sent home.

Thank you, Dodger fans. pic.twitter.com/RP68TgUdzK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 12, 2023

They call every year around this time pic.twitter.com/ow8DEFn8gp — KNBR (@KNBR) October 12, 2023

lmao — cole kuiper (@cmkuiper) October 12, 2023

The Giants and Dodgers finished with the same number of postseason wins in 2023. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) October 12, 2023

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combined had one more hit in the playoffs this season than me and everyone reading this tweet — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) October 12, 2023

Didn’t even need to check the score after seeing these 😂 pic.twitter.com/T7vzMA6w5Q — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) October 12, 2023

Feel free to bookmark this and use it again next year. https://t.co/IStm4tRlEA — @SFGiantsMemes (@SFGiantsMemer) October 12, 2023

Listening to Bob Costas talk about how disappointing the Dodgers are for multiple innings now. pic.twitter.com/alWxr4MOtX — Tylor (@thatguytylor) October 12, 2023

do the stupidest dance ever if you got swept pic.twitter.com/HFR1SRr5Lb — eric (@sjseric) October 12, 2023

mookie betts once the calendar turns to october pic.twitter.com/wj4liPM4AT — D-backs Fan Brennan 🐧 (@BayAreaBrennan) October 12, 2023

I took my time to create a picture that sums up the 2023 MLB season.



Want to congratulate the Dodgers & Giants for having a near IDENTICAL season. Sucks both fell short. pic.twitter.com/MFUUqP54R3 — KYLE (@YourFriendKyle_) October 12, 2023

The Giants didn't come close to winning the World Series. But neither did the Dodgers, and to many fans, that's just as important.

