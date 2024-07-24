Giants claim speedy outfielder off waivers from Rangers

LOS ANGELES -- The Giants had an open 40-man spot this week as they waited for Robbie Ray to return, and as they often do, they used it on a player who recently had been let go elsewhere.

San Francisco on Tuesday claimed outfielder Derek Hill off waivers from the Texas Rangers, who designated him for assignment over the weekend. Hill is out of options, so he'll need to be added to the big league roster, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said he wasn't sure what the plan was for the roster, although as a right-handed-hitting outfielder, Hill's arrival would seem to signal that Luis Matos could be headed back to Triple-A.

Hill, an Elk Grove High alum, made 16 appearances for the Rangers this year, hitting .256 with a .289 on-base percentage and three homers. His glove has been his calling card, and he has been an above-average center fielder defensively. Hill also has ranked among the league leaders in sprint speed.

"Obviously the organization likes him," Melvin said. "He's got some athleticism, so we'll see where we go with that."

The Giants now will need to make a 40-man move when they activate Ray to start Wednesday's game at Dodger Stadium. Another one will be needed next week when Alex Cobb returns from the 60-day IL.

Unless the Giants have another move in the works, Hill would appear to be in line for the spot that previously was held by Austin Slater, who was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Matos was supposed to get those reps, but the 22-year-old has made just two starts and three appearances off the bench since the Slater move, going 1-for-11. Matos and center fielder Heliot Ramos combined for a key defensive mistake in Monday's loss.

