Villar returns to big leagues with Giants; Schmitt on IL

The Giants on Saturday made their first roster move of the 2025 MLB season.

San Francisco selected David Villar to the major league roster and placed Casey Schmitt on the IL with a left oblique strain. Jerar Encarnacion, who fractured his left hand in spring training, was moved to the 60-day IL to make room on the roster.

David Villar is back in the big leagues and on the 40-man roster. Casey Schmitt has a left oblique strain and Jerar Encarnacion went on 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot. Villar has impressed front office with the quality of his at-bats since he was sent back to Triple-A. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 19, 2025

Just two days before Opening Day, the Giants added veteran right-handed reliever Lou Trivino to the roster and designated Villar for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Last month, Villar cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, keeping him as a backup option when needed this season.

For his career, Villar slashed .200/.288/.400 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. His offensive numbers haven’t remained consistent with his debut 2022 season with San Francisco.

Last year, he started the season at Triple-A Sacramento after Matt Chapman joined the club to take the third base job. He did appear in 11 games with San Francisco, slashing .257/.270/.457 with one home run and four RBI.

His potential is undeniable, but his inconsistencies have made it difficult for him to keep a firm role in the big leagues. Perhaps this latest call-up can serve as a reminder of what he can bring to the table for the Giants looking to get back in the win column.

