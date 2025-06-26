Miami Marlins center fielder Dane Myers let his frustrations boil over during Thursday's game against the Giants at Oracle Park.

As his team rallied with two outs in the top of the fifth, Myers struck out after three consecutive swing-and-misses against San Francisco reliever Spencer Bivens -- and the outfielder unleashed his anger on his bat after whiffing on an 82 mph sweeper to end the inning.

Dane Myers snapped his bat over his leg after striking out in the fifth 😳 pic.twitter.com/EvpuC5Qfvh — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 26, 2025

Though the Marlins held an 8-5 lead over the Giants at that point, the strikeout brought Myers to 0-for-3 on the day after going 0-for-4 in each of Miami's previous two wins over San Francisco.

Perhaps the new bat Myers will have to use during his next plate appearance will help him break out of his slump.

