Giants to wear City Connect jerseys Tuesday after lengthy delay

SAN FRANCISCO -- After missing a day with a tight back, Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Monday. The Giants will get their own powerful boost on Tuesday.

The City Connect jerseys have arrived, and the Giants plan to wear them for the first time this season in the second game of this rivalry series.

San Francisco usually wears them for every Tuesday home game, but Fanatics was not able to send the jerseys in time for the April 9 game, instead telling the Giants they would arrive by May 14. The primary home and road jerseys were prioritized during manufacturing before the season, but the City Connect alternate jerseys are back in the home clubhouse at Oracle Park.

The Creamsicles have gotten mixed reviews from fans and players since they were unveiled in 2021, but the Giants have been oddly successful in them. They're 26-10 all-time in their City Connect jerseys with a plus-53 run differential in 36 games.

Nike and Fanatics have made plenty of changes to the uniforms over the past year, although it was announced recently that most of them will be rolled back before the 2025 MLB season. The Giants' City Connect jerseys are said to resemble last year's version.

The bright hats were in the clubhouse Monday as players got fitted for Tuesday's game, so manager Bob Melvin got an early look, although his new jersey can't possibly be more eye-popping than the one he wore in San Diego.

"Where do I rank it? I don't know yet," he said of the Giants' version. "I'll have to put it on and see."

The Giants will end up missing just two City Connect days. They're 1-1 on Tuesday nights at home this season.

