How Giants newcomer Koss locked up Opening Day roster spot

CINCINNATI — Christian Koss was 14 years old when Buster Posey hit a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds right-hander Mat Latos in the 2012 NLDS, but he still remembers exactly where he was. He remembers where he was for Barry Bonds’ record-breaking homers, too.

Koss was born in Riverside, grew up in Southern California and went to UC Irvine. His friends all cheered for the Dodgers or Angels, but the Koss family was an outlier.

“It was tough,” he said, laughing. “I always loved orange growing up.”

The family was drawn to the team’s colors, and it certainly helped that Koss spent his childhood watching Bonds and then a dynasty. On Tuesday, his family found out that it’s safe to purchase a lot more orange clothing.

Koss was the big surprise on the Opening Day roster. He had a big spring, but he was in camp as a 27-year-old non-roster invitee who seemingly was blocked on the roster. He bats right-handed, which made the left-handed Brett Wisely and Grant McCray cleaner fits.

But the Giants went with Koss and fellow right-handed hitter Casey Schmitt. President of baseball operations Buster Posey said he’s not worried about the imbalance; the focus was on putting together the best roster, and both Schmitt and Koss bring a lot to the table.

“I think both of those guys give you nice versatility,” Posey said. “Schmitt is obviously great against left-handed pitching but as the spring went along I thought his at-bats against right-handed pitchers got a lot better. He defends well. Koss, the same thing, (plus) the versatility to play multiple positions on the infield. You probably could throw him in the outfield if you need to — he’s just that type of player.

“He’s another one for me that I watched this spring that just carried himself with such a confidence at short or third or wherever he was playing. He’s just to me is the epitome of a baseball player and will go and do anything you ask him to do. We’re excited he’s on the team.”

Koss had a .426 on-base percentage while looking comfortable all over the dirt this spring. He played outfield in winter ball and said he even has played first base in the past. The Giants view him as a strong baserunner, and initially that could be how he gets a lot of time late in games. The simple swing should be easily maintained as a bench player.

“He made an impression from Day 1,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The style of play that we want to play, he embodies it.”

Melvin delivered the news before Tuesday’s exhibition, and he said the Giants made a production of the whole thing. Koss later got to tell his parents and wife, who will be at Great American Ball Park this weekend, along with his two-year-old daughter.

Koss said there were a lot of tears. Then the focus turned to travel logistics and preparing for his Major League Baseball debut.

“I don’t think it has really set in yet,” he said, smiling.

