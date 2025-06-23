SAN FRANCISCO -- Two years and one month ago, when Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers still were in the American League East, there was a stretch of games that seemed to indicate the Giants might not have a need at third base for the rest of the decade.

Casey Schmitt arrived as a shortstop in May 2023, but only because Brandon Crawford was on the IL at the time. He was one of the best defensive third basemen in the minors, and when he hit the ground running, it looked like the Giants might have a homegrown player at the hot corner for years to come.

During that first week in the big leagues, Schmitt showed off the entire arsenal. He became the first Giant since Willie McCovey to record eight hits in his first three games. Two of them were homers, including a 443-foot blast that left the bat at 111.6 mph. Even his sprint speeds were high.

Schmitt looked like a future star. When a prominent prospect-ranking site moved him to the back end of their top 100, team officials joked that it was a sly way to cover for Schmitt not getting as much publicity as he should have in the minors.

The two years since that eye-opening first week have been uneven, but Schmitt appears to have rediscovered that form, and the timing couldn't be better for the Giants.

In Sunday's 9-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, Schmitt had four hits for the first time since his third big-league game. His homer screamed out of the yard at 111.6 mph. It was his hardest-hit ball since that loud home run at Chase Field two years ago.

Since taking over for the injured Chapman at third 12 games ago, Schmitt has a .415 average, 1.210 OPS and four homers.

"It's been great to see," manager Bob Melvin said Sunday. "He's hitting the ball the other way, pulling the ball -- he gets into a 3-1 count (today) and he's looking for a fastball and he does some damage with it to the pull side. He's seeing the ball really well right now. He's gotten an opportunity to play."

Schmitt has given the Giants more than they ever could have expected as a Chapman fill-in, but also another option at a time when they might otherwise be forced to look externally for help at second base.

Tyler Fitzgerald's slump has dropped his OPS to .609, and he has just two homers one season after putting his name in the record books with a stunning second-half power display. Christian Koss has struggled in his opportunities, and overall, the Giants rank 27th in OPS from their second basemen.

The staff still has plenty of belief in Fitzgerald's talent, and he ranks among the league leaders in Defensive Runs Saved, but they need more offensive production out of the position and Schmitt looks poised to be a good option once he's no longer needed at third base. Chapman took the splint off his sprained right hand on Friday, and he's hopeful that he can return to the lineup in about two weeks. The staff is a bit more cautious, but the rehab process has gone well so far.

A lot can happen in two weeks, but there are reasons to believe that this version of Schmitt will have more staying power. Two years ago, the league adjusted quickly, taking advantage of a young player who swung at everything.

Schmitt still is striking out at a high clip, but he has doubled his walk rate and cut his chase by about 10 percent. When that came up on Sunday's "Giants Postgame Live," Schmitt smiled.

"Who would have thought, right?" he said.

"It's just grinding, to be honest with you. I know it was a big problem," he continued. "I feel like last year I took a better step forward working on it, and this year I wanted to make sure I continue to work on it. It's just working with (the hitting coaches) and just trying to swing at good pitches and go up there and not try to do too much and not worry about my swing.

"I would try and do a little too much and tinker too much and now it's just, I'm going up there with what I've got and I'm going out there and competing."

With Sunday's big game, Schmitt's average is up to .286 and his OPS is .831, which ranks third on the team behind Devers and Heliot Ramos. The latter was the breakout star last season, and the Giants will be in much better shape for a second half run if Schmitt can become this year's version. They also will be a lot more comfortable at the trade deadline next month.

After acquiring Devers, the front office doesn't expect to be able to add salary at the deadline. Perhaps Buster Posey can convince ownership to keep stretching, but the Giants also are short on young assets after trading Kyle Harrison and James Tibbs. If they do decide to part with more prospects, they'd probably be better served using them on starting pitching depth or another right-handed bat for the outfield rather than on a second baseman.

Schmitt hasn't started a game at second base this season, but he made 29 starts there the previous two years. If he keeps hitting like this, there could be a lot of time on that side of the diamond once Chapman returns.

"Whatever the team needs me to do, that's what I'm going to do," he said Sunday. "That's always been my motto."

