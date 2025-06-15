Giants notes: Schmitt makes franchise history in odd way vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Logan Porter is not a pitcher. He also might be the most consistent pitcher in baseball.

The Giants' new backup catcher took the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning of a blowout loss Saturday at Dodger Stadium and threw 15 pitches, all coming in between 34.8 and 37.9 mph. It was the type of inning that has become the norm in modern baseball, with position players being used to save bullpens late in lopsided games, but this one went off the rails when a second position player took the mound.

Utility man Kiké Hernandez already has pitched four times for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this week he threw 2 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres in a blowout that the Dodgers were on the other end of. This time, he was asked to protect an 11-0 lead in the top of the ninth, and he couldn't make it to the 27th out, which allowed Casey Schmitt to make an odd sort of franchise history.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Hernandez walked the bases loaded ahead of Schmitt, who blasted a 57 mph pitch into the seats in left for his second grand slam in as many nights. The Giants lost 11-5, but Schmitt became the first player in franchise history to hit a grand slam in back-to-back games. Hall of Famer Travis Jackson did it back-to-back days in 1924, but the second one came during the second game of a doubleheader. Schmitt joined Mike Piazza as the only players ever to hit a slam in back-to-back games at Dodger Stadium.

SFG - Casey Schmitt Grand Slam (3)



📏 Distance: 396 ft

💨 EV: 108 mph

📐 LA: 27°

⚾️ 56.6 mph eephus (LAD - RHP Enrique Hernández)

🏟️ Would be out in 30/30 MLB parks



SFG (4) @ LAD (11)

🔺 9th#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/lclh09Emie — MLB Home Runs🚀 (@MLBHRs_) June 15, 2025

Hernandez threw 38 pitches and only 16 were strikes. When shortstop Miguel Rojas threw away a potential game-ending grounder, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was forced to turn to an actual reliever -- Anthony Banda -- who got the final out. It was an ugly way to end what had been a raucous night at Dodger Stadium.

"I don't run that. They do what they do," manager Bob Melvin said. "I pitched a position player too, but I've never done it [when leading]."

Major League Baseball's rules allow teams to use a position player when trailing by eight or leading by 10. It was an odd way to end the night, but ultimately it will count the same for Schmitt, who put himself in the franchise record books and picked up his third home run of the road trip.

Rough For Roupp

The game was so far gone because Landen Roupp gave up six runs in the first two innings. The second-year starter recorded just five outs and walked five.

"I don't think I had anything working for me," Roupp said. "I couldn't find the zone with really anything and when I did it got hit hard."

Roupp said he takes "full responsibility" for the loss, noting that he put the offense in such a deep hole that there was no chance to fight back as they have done so often. He also put the bullpen in a tough spot.

Spencer Bivens and Tristan Beck soaked up most of the rest of the night, with Bivens throwing 54 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Melvin was going to take Bivens out after the fourth inning, but the durable right-hander said he could give the manager one more. That was big for a tired bullpen, which was without Randy Rodriguez, who had a marathon outing on Thursday. Bivens and Beck allowed Melvin to save Sean Hjelle as his long man for Sunday's game, and the Giants will be off Monday, so they'll have a chance to regroup.

Same Old Kershaw

The stats almost seem impossible. Clayton Kershaw has thrown at least seven innings against the Giants in 37 different games. Saturday's game was his 10th time throwing at least seven shutout innings against them.

Kershaw will go into the Baseball Hall of Fame five years after he retires, in part because of more than a decade of dominance in rivalry games. He's well past his prime, and every start against the Giants might be his last, but they still bring something different out of him.

"We didn't have much of an answer for him," Melvin said.

There's only one player that Kershaw has faced more than 100 times, and he watched Saturday's game from a suite reserved for the visiting team's president of baseball operations. Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast