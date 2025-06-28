"You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It's a goldfish.”

And did you know recent Giants call-up Carson Seymour is connected to the man who helped inspire the character Ted Lasso? Seymour's father-in-law, Donnie Campbell, is the basketball coach who inspired the lovable character from the hit Apple TV+ show.

“So, my girlfriend’s dad was Jason Sudeikis’ basketball coach,” Seymour told Roger Munter, who covers Giants prospects on the "There R Giants” podcast, in June 2023 -- a little over a year before he married his now-wife, Sydney. “So, a lot of, basically Ted Lasso, the character Ted Lasso, is a combination of Sudeikis’ dad and Donnie, my girlfriend’s dad.”

“Ted Lasso,” for those unaware, is a television show about an American college football coach who leaves the United States and becomes a soccer coach -- or football depending on where you live -- in England and defies the odds to lead a down-and-out team to victory.

So, while the 20th-ranked prospect in the Giants' system is ready to make his mark on the diamond after being called up to the big leagues Friday, his connection to the soccer pitch is quite the interesting tidbit.

“All those sayings, like the goldfish saying, that’s Donnie,” Seymour said. “And, that’s just a really good guy too. That’s who he is. He’s literally Ted Lasso, like a real-life Ted Lasso, so it’s cool to watch.”

Giants fans are hoping Seymour will be cool to watch as he joins one of MLB's best bullpens -- they're first in ERA (2.86), and second in WHIP (1.14) and opponent batting average (.213).

The first of the Carsons to arrive, Seymour is a big right-hander who impressed in camp and kept it going in AAA. Front office views him and Whisenhunt as next up in rotation. He was one of two minor league pitchers thrown into the Ruf-Davis trade, one of Zaidi’s best moves. https://t.co/gkaGeoOZ3N — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 27, 2025

Seymour, who has posted a 3.89 ERA in 74 innings pitched at Triple-A Sacramento, was recalled after the team optioned Sean Hjelle.

The 26-year-old right hander joined the Giants in Chicago and when he walked into the locker room, he might have said, “It smells like potential.”

