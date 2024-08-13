Kuip claims Doval must ‘figure it out,' earn Oracle Park light show

Duane Kuiper was not surprised one bit that struggling Giants closer Camilo Doval was demoted.

San Francisco optioned Doval to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday after his fifth blown save of the 2024 MLB season in the Giants' win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Kuiper joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus" on Tuesday where he shared his thoughts on Doval's demotion and didn't mince words.

"Well, I think sometimes, Murph, everyone in the clubhouse has to realize this is a performance-based business," Kuiper said. "And here's a guy that's pitching the most important inning in the game and that's the ninth inning. And if things are going sideways and you're walking people and you're in a spot where you're not in long relief, you can't work on things during the game.

"There's no possible way you work on things before the game. So what happens? You've got options, you're a young player ... figure it out. Go down there and figure it out. Because you're not the only person this has ever happened to. And I think it was a sign that this is the big leagues, you've got to perform. There's a reason why when you come into the game you're the only reliever that gets the light show. And make sure that you earn that light show and he hasn't been doing that."

Doval has been the Giants' closer ever since he burst onto the scene midway through the 2021 season and widely was regarded as one of MLB's best relievers. San Francisco, as Kuiper alludes to, even orchestrated a light show for their star closer's entrance out of the bullpen for the 2024 season.

However, in 46 appearances this season before his demotion, Doval surrendered 23 earned runs, 29 walks and posted a 4.70 ERA in 44 total innings pitched.

Now he must earn his way back to a featured role in the Giants' bullpen.

