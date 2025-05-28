Melvin announces Doval will replace Walker, reclaim Giants closer role

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants failed to score more than four runs for the 11th consecutive game on Wednesday, a slump that has put tremendous pressure on their pitching staff. After the latest loss, manager Bob Melvin said he's making a big change with one of that staff's marquee positions.

Camilo Doval will return to the closer role, with Ryan Walker going back to setting up. Walker had been the closer since Doval was sent to Triple-A last August, but he got off to a rough start this season, and while he has thrown better of late, Doval has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball.

Melvin told reporters in Detroit that the decision was made a few days ago, and that Walker took the news well.

"He's fine," Melvin said. "He just wants to pitch and help this team win."

Doval, an MLB All-Star in 2023, hasn't given up a run since April 7 and has a 1.16 ERA through 25 appearances. He already has five saves, having stepped in temporarily when Walker started to have command issues last month. Since the spring, Doval has done a better job of controlling the running game and pitching with pace, two things that led to him losing the job last year.

The first signs of a change came in Wednesday's 4-3 loss, when Walker pitched the eighth inning. He hit a batter and gave up a double but didn't allow a run. Walker has 10 saves and a 4.95 ERA. While his velocity has ticked up in recent outings, he has had trouble finding his 2024 form and consistency.

"Today he got out of a jam when he had to, but look, it can be fluid," Melvin said. "The same thing happened last year when Doval had it and Walker took over. We're lucky to have two guys that can close."

The Giants have had the best bullpen in baseball, and if Doval keeps rolling, this only should make the unit stronger. Walker was dominant in his first two seasons when asked to get out of jams, and he'll now join Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers and Erik Miller in setting up for Doval.

As for that offense, the organization started Marco Luciano at first base in Triple-A on Wednesday. The staff has just about run out of patience with first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., and as Wednesday's bullpen move showed, there's a greater sense of urgency at the end of what has been a mediocre month of baseball.

