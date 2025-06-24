Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has had plenty of eyes on him during the 2025 MLB season.

The 28-year-old has compiled a .276 batting average and cranked 31 home runs in just 75 games played heading into Monday, and also became the first catcher to hit 30-plus homers before July in MLB history.

But, it seems “The Big Dumper” might be paying a bit of attention to the Giants' starting rotation.

The Gold Glove backstop recently was asked by Chris Henderson to name his active starting rotation that he’d like to catch, and sure enough, a pair of current Giants made the list.

“I’ll go Logan Webb as one of them,” Raleigh said as he named San Francisco’s ace first.

Cal Raleigh names five active pitchers that he'd like to catch, no teammates allowed:



Logan Webb

Chris Sale

Tyler Glasnow

Justin Verlander

Zack Wheeler



(via @See_Hendo) pic.twitter.com/1KeVd9U9Cp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2025

He then followed with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow and the Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale before touching on another Giants pitcher and former ace Justin Verlander.

“I mean, I know he’s a little older but, I think, Verlander still, to me, he’s a tough AB,” said Raleigh.

He rounded out his rotation with a former Giant, now Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler

“I left a lot of guys out that could easily be on that list, but those are guys that I think would be pretty fun,” said Raleigh.

Raleigh has become one of the best catchers in the majors this season with his powerful bat. Pair that with the Gold Glove he won in 2024, and all five of these pitchers probably would welcome him as their battery mate.

