Is there a trade involving the Giants that reminds Buster Posey, the president of baseball operations, of San Francisco’s recent blockbuster deal for three-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers?

Absolutely, and Posey doesn’t need to go digging through the club’s history books all that much.

“I think back in my career when we added a guy by the name of Jake Peavy,” Posey shared on the MLB Network on Friday. “I was pretty excited.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Is Rafael Devers the biggest Giants trade since Jake Peavy?



Buster Posey makes the comparison and explains his expectations for the slugger in San Francisco.



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica https://t.co/l4X1aqCBvA pic.twitter.com/o3ZDosNaTc — MLB Now (@MLBNow) June 20, 2025

Peavy and Posey were Giants teammates for three seasons, winning a World Series together in 2014, the same season San Francisco traded for the right-hander.

“In all seriousness, Peavy injected an energy into our clubhouse,” Buster added. “There was a leadership element that he brought that I know that [general manager Brian Sabean] targeted those types of guys. I certainly pay attention to that.”

Buster spent plenty of time together with Peavy from 2014 to 2016. Now, as San Francisco’s lead executive, Posey is hoping Devers' arrival has a similar impact in San Francisco.

“Ultimately, I believe a big part of this job is, of course, [that] we want to have great players on the field and a roster that is going to help us win a lot of games,” Posey said.

“To me, Rafael Devers is a star. And our fan base, as you know, has been clamoring to have guys like this that can show up to the park and root for daily.”

As it stands, the 28-year-old slugger is owed roughly $255 million over the next eight and a half seasons, signaling a heavy commitment from Posey and Co.

Posey, however, believes it will all be worth it – both for the Giants clubhouse and the fan base.

“I think it was pretty evident from the get-go, knowing our fanbase like I know our fanbase, that they would be extremely excited about Rafael being in our lineup,” Posey concluded.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast