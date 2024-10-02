Posey cites motivating factors for taking Giants job in letter to fans

Buster Posey had a whirlwind beginning of the week, starting Monday when he was announced as the new Giants president of baseball operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi, who was let go after six years in the role.

The franchise icon, along with Giants chairman Greg Johnson and manager Bob Melvin, met with the media Tuesday morning at Oracle Park.

A few hours later, the Giants posted a lengthy letter from Posey to the fan base.

"After meeting with the media earlier today to talk about the news of my new role as the President of Baseball Operations, I wanted to reach out to you directly to let you know how excited I am for what we will build together to bring championship baseball back to San Francisco," Posey wrote. "In making my decision to lead baseball operations, I was motivated by two key factors – our fans and our players. I know firsthand what an incredibly loyal fanbase we have, and I want to do all I can to put in place the next great team for all of you to fall in love with."

Posey retired as a player three years ago and took on a board member role with the Giants. But as the team struggled to contend for the MLB playoffs during the 2024 MLB season, the 37-year-old took on a bigger role in baseball operations.

After helping seal third baseman Matt Chapman's six-year, $151 million contract extension in September, Posey now is tasked with building the Giants back into a perennial contender.

"I know there is a lot to learn, and I’m so excited to get started," Posey wrote. "Like each of you, I’m a Giants fan, my family are Giants fans, and it’s important to me that we deliver a team that will create memories and experiences for this generation and future generations of Giants fans. Thank you for the support you have given to me and my family since we first arrived in San Francisco back in 2009… the Bay Area is home… and here’s to the years ahead."

Posey and the Giants' future general manager have a busy winter ahead of them as they try to re-sign impending free agent Blake Snell and retool the rest of the roster for the 2025 MLB season.

The task is daunting but Posey, one of the most beloved figures among Giants fans, is ready for the challenge.

