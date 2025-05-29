The Giants' first-base situation is something Buster Posey can’t ignore.

The first-year president of baseball operations joined KNBR 680 on Thursday morning and put it bluntly.

“We need to get more production out of that position, there’s no question,” Posey told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “LaMonte [Wade Jr.], I think, you know it was nice he got a big hit yesterday in the game and we’re hopeful he can get that going but at this point we are going to need some more production and I think that’s the way that we’re kind of looking at this right now is some sort of time share."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Wade, who slashed .260/.380/.381 last season, has struggled in 48 games this year with just a .171/.278/.279 slash line.

Wade went 2 for 3 in Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, however, and has boosted his average from .133 to where it currently stands since the start of May while hitting .233 on the month.

Posey said the team will be looking at three players to potentially shore up the position.

“With [Jerar] Encarnacion coming back, he’ll mix in some, [Wilmer Flores] might mix in some, [Casey] Schmitt might mix in some,” Posey said.

Encarnacion (fractured left hand) currently is rehabbing with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

Additionally, Posey didn't indicate the Giants have any plans to rush top prospect Bryce Eldridge to the big leagues. The 20-year-old, who just so happens to play first base, is slashing .294/.361/.532 with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“We’re really happy with the way he’s progressing," Posey said. "He’s hitting in a tough league. Still has a lot of work to do defensively. He’s making strides, he’s putting in the work and that’s all you can ask for.”

For now, the Giants will have to find a first-base solution with the guys who have big-league experience.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast