Birdsong, Harrison impress Posey; Hicks ‘disappointed' by bullpen move

This season’s Giants pitching rotation has been a bit of a carousel with players shifting from bullpen to starter and vice versa.

Buster Posey, president of baseball operations, spoke with KNBR 680 on Thursday regarding the staff changes and said that through the process, he has enjoyed seeing young players such as Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison find their way as the season has gone on.

“I don’t think that it’s anything earth-shattering, but I do think the health of an organization is largely dependent on your young pitching and to have those guys, 23 years old, pitching with the confidence and stuff that they have is exciting,” said Posey.

Birdsong has found himself in the starting rotation as of late and boasts a more than respectable 2.48 ERA on the year, while Harrison, who just made his first start of the season on May 24 has also really impressed Posey.

“He looks like a different guy to me than what we saw this spring,” Posey said when speaking on Harrison’s conviction in his stuff.

While that pair has nestled themselves into the starting rotation, Jordan Hicks once again has shifted to the bullpen.

It’s a move Posey says Hicks wasn’t thrilled about, but one he says the 28-year-old has been a true pro throughout.

“He was disappointed,” Posey said. “He’s been very clear that he wants to be a starter, but again, I think between myself, Zach [Minasian], Bob [Melvin] felt like we were putting the team in the best position to have him pitch out of the pen right now.”

Hicks posted a 6.55 ERA as a starter for the club this season but has only given up one run in three appearances out of the bullpen since making the move last week.

