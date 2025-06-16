Posey recalls familiar feeling leading up to Giants' Devers trade

Buster Posey is no stranger to baseball-related anxiety.

The three-time World Series champion, seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and 2012 National League MVP has experienced the biggest moments the game has to offer on the field. Off the field, however, as San Francisco's new president of baseball operations, there only are so many moments where he might feel those familiar butterflies.

Acquiring superstar slugger Rafael Devers in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday certainly was one of those moments, as Posey explained Monday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus."

"I was telling [my wife] Kristen yesterday morning as it felt like this was coming together, I kind of have some of the same anxiousness and anxiety that I had before every single game. It was a fun feeling, it was exciting," Posey said.

The potential franchise-altering move, while a collaborative effort between Posey, general manager Zack Minasian and their team, ultimately rested on the shoulders of just one person: Posey.

"A decision like this is not made solely by myself, there's a lot of input from our team, whether it's Zack or Jeremy [Shelley] or our advisors," Posey shared. "Ultimately, I had to be the one to pull the trigger on this, but felt like as a group we came to that decision together."

Posey made the final decision for the Giants and hopped on a one-on-one call with Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to push the deal across the finish line.

"It was me and Breslow," Posey revealed. "Breslow and I were kind of going back and forth to try and hash out the details, but ultimately it was myself and Breslow."

The trade not only went through right before the Giants' series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which led to some chaos on the field and in the clubhouse, but also on Father's Day, where Posey was celebrating with his family while simultaneously pulling off one of the biggest trades in franchise history.

"It was a Father's Day to remember, for sure," Posey added. "I was on the phone and the little girls were running around doing their thing and the older kids were doing their thing, so it was a balancing act."

Talk about a great Father's Day gift.

