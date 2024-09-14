Trending
Bryce Eldridge

Report: Giants promoting top prospect Eldridge to Triple-A

By Ali Thanawalla

Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge wasn't in Double-A Richmond's lineup Friday night; that's likely because the 19-year-old is on his way to the West Coast.

Eldridge is being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento for the final week of the season, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel first reported Friday, citing a source.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly later confirmed McDaniel's reporting.

The Giants are taking an extremely aggressive approach with Eldridge, but they want to get him as many at-bats as possible this season.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels only have two games remaining this season, while the Sacramento River Cats have eight games left on their schedule.

Eldridge is flying through the Giants' system, having spent just nine games at Double-A. In 37 at-bats, he collected 10 hits, including two doubles, one triple and one home run. He drove in four runs.

After beginning his first full professional season at Low-A San Jose, Eldridge earned a promotion to High-A Eugene at the end of June. Just over two months later, the Giants sent the Virginia native to Richmond.

Eldridge is hitting .294/.376/.535 overall this season with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 90 RBI.

The Giants selected the 6-foot-7 Eldridge with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

As Baggarly noted, Eldridge's season won't end when the River Cats' season concludes next weekend. The Arizona Fall League, where MLB's best prospects go after the season, awaits.

There's the fast track, and then there's whatever the Giants have Eldridge on.

