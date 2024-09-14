Report: Giants promoting top prospect Eldridge to Triple-A

Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge wasn't in Double-A Richmond's lineup Friday night; that's likely because the 19-year-old is on his way to the West Coast.

Eldridge is being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento for the final week of the season, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel first reported Friday, citing a source.

After playing 9 games in Double-A, the Giants are promoting top prospect 1B Bryce Eldridge to Triple-A, per source.



Here’s what he looked like last spring as a high schooler, before the Giants made him the 16th overall pick.



Eldridge will be 19 years old for another month. https://t.co/6ntUbX97zw — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) September 14, 2024

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly later confirmed McDaniel's reporting.

Confirming this report. The Double-A season ends on Sunday and the Giants wanted to get Eldridge one more week of at-bats at Sacramento. It's been a heck of a rise for the 19-year old power hitter, who is expected to head to the Arizona Fall League after the season. https://t.co/STGCK1elcI — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) September 14, 2024

The Giants are taking an extremely aggressive approach with Eldridge, but they want to get him as many at-bats as possible this season.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels only have two games remaining this season, while the Sacramento River Cats have eight games left on their schedule.

Eldridge is flying through the Giants' system, having spent just nine games at Double-A. In 37 at-bats, he collected 10 hits, including two doubles, one triple and one home run. He drove in four runs.

After beginning his first full professional season at Low-A San Jose, Eldridge earned a promotion to High-A Eugene at the end of June. Just over two months later, the Giants sent the Virginia native to Richmond.

Eldridge is hitting .294/.376/.535 overall this season with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 90 RBI.

The Giants selected the 6-foot-7 Eldridge with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

As Baggarly noted, Eldridge's season won't end when the River Cats' season concludes next weekend. The Arizona Fall League, where MLB's best prospects go after the season, awaits.

There's the fast track, and then there's whatever the Giants have Eldridge on.

