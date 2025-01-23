Where Giants prospect Eldridge ranks on Baseball America's Top 100

With Bryce Eldridge's meteoric rise through the Giants' farm system set to continue in 2025, the rest of the baseball world is well aware of the young slugger's talent.

Eldridge comes in at No. 12 on Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list for 2025, which was released Wednesday and ranks players for their long-term MLB impact, representing San Francisco's highest-ranked position player since Marco Luciano peaked at No. 12 in 2021.

"Eldridge is one of the biggest position players in the minors, and his power lives up to every expectation foretold by his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame," Baseball America said of the 20-year-old. "No longer a two-way player, Eldridge has focused on being one of the best young power prospects in the game."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Giants selected Eldridge at No. 16 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he began the 2024 season with Low-A San Jose before being promoted to High-A Eugene on June 28 and Double-A Richmond on Sept. 3. Eldridge was so impressive that he joined Triple-A Sacramento for the rest of the River Cats' season on Sept. 14, at just 19 years old.

Across 446 at-bats in 2024, Eldridge slashed .289/.372/.885 with 129 hits, 91 RBI, 23 home runs and six stolen bases. He earned MiLB Player of the Year honors from Baseball America for his efforts last year, and is focusing on improving his defense this offseason as he transitions from a two-way player into a power-hitting first baseman.

But when will Eldridge make his MLB debut? Someone very familiar with prospect hype will make that decision -- new Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

"I think what's most impressive about [Eldridge] and what I've heard on the other reports and what my eyes have seen is just his presence in the box," Posey said on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Giants Talk" podcast in October. "There are certain guys that just look like hitters, and he's one of those guys that looks like a hitter. Obviously, again as a group, we're going to make decisions for what's best for the player and best for the organization, and we're going to continue to evaluate Bryce going forward."

Eldridge is the Giants' lone prospect in the Top 100, while new Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki grabbed the No. 1 spot, and Colorado Rockies right-hander Chase Dollander is ranked No. 8. Those are the only two NL West prospects ranked above Eldridge, but the Dodgers have six prospects on the list, the Rockies have three, the San Diego Padres have two and the Arizona Diamondbacks have two.

Posey himself was ranked No. 7 on Baseball America's list in 2010 before he helped lead the Giants to their first World Series title in San Francisco history. Whether or not Eldridge helps bring similar success to the Bay remains to be seen, but he's well on his way.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast