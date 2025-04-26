Bochy reflects on Giants memories with Posey, Crawford in return

SAN FRANCISCO -- As he returned to face the Giants in San Francisco on Friday, Bruce Bochy was in a tie for first place in the American League West, but he had a lot on his mind.

The Texas Rangers have underperformed at the plate, led by familiar face Joc Pederson, who somehow has zero RBI through 21 appearances. On Thursday, they got walked off in Sacramento by the Athletics, and a day after that gut punch, Bochy began his media session by giving a lengthy update on promising young starter Kumar Rocker, who just went on the IL with a shoulder injury.

The Rangers have a lot to sort out, but Bochy is thrilled he's doing it in San Francisco this weekend. He said this spring that he was excited to be visiting on a weekend when the organization would honor his longtime shortstop, Brandon Crawford, and on Saturday, Bochy will watch that ceremony. On his first day in town, he had a long chat with Buster Posey behind the plate during batting practice.

As he settled into San Francisco for the second time as Rangers manager, Bochy discussed Crawford, Posey and more with local reporters:

On Crawford's big weekend

"It's well deserved. This man did so much for us in helping us win championships. He was a tremendous player, a gifted defender obviously, but also a clutch hitter. A lot of great memories will go through my head when I see him out there tomorrow. I'm looking forward to it because of the great memories that we all got to share together. He was such a big part of it."

Does any play stand out?

"He was so creative with how he could come up with plays. There wasn't a play that he didn't think he could make and that's what you love about him, and there were times he came up with a way to make the play. The one that always will stand out is the double play in the World Series with what was at stake, he and [Joe] Panik, what a beautiful chemistry those two had."

On Posey's influence on the 2025 Giants

"I'd say as much as anything they're playing loose and playing the game right. You know, BoMel [Bob Melvin] does such a great job here, and I'm sure Buster has helped relax things with how approachable he is and how well he communicates. But it's hard for me to say, because I haven't seen a lot of [the Giants]."

Could he have imagined Posey being a president of baseball operations?

"I can't say I should be surprised. I talk about [the] leadership he provided for us and helped us get some World Series rings. He's a leader and I'm not surprised to see him leading an organization. I'm sure it's done a lot for the fans, the players, the front office, to have their guy that's leading the way now."

On being back for a second time

"I think as time goes, yeah, you still have those memories and the first time there's emotions and things, but with more time away, you've gotten kind of used to it. I came in here knowing I would see some friends here. The first time was a really crazy time, but this time has been a lot quieter."

On his impression of Jung Hoo Lee

"A really, really nice player. He's a really good hitter, a gifted center fielder, a good thrower. He's a really nice all-around baseball player and I know he's done a great job."

