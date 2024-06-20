Crawford playing new position vs. Giants in Rickwood Field game

Brandon Crawford is in the St. Louis Cardinals' starting lineup against the Giants on Thursday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., but the longtime San Francisco star isn't playing shortstop in his first career game against his old team.

For the first time in his 14-year MLB career, Crawford is starting at third base, while Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn handles the shortstop duties as he has done all season.

During a pregame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and Alex Pavlovic, Crawford was asked if he was more nervous to face the Giants or play third base for the first time.

"Third base, probably," Crawford said. "I was more excited about playing against the Giants. Third base makes me a little bit nervous just because I've never done it before. I imagine running out there, I'll have similar feelings to when I pitched last year, just because I had never done it on that type of stage before. I've taken a lot of ground balls during batting practice and stuff like that and trying to get ready and prepare for it. In a way, also looking forward to it."

B Craw details his emotions as he prepares to face the Giants for the first time pic.twitter.com/NGlkbc0Zzk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 20, 2024

Crawford is batting seventh and playing in place of Nolan Arenado, who sustained an elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

After 1,541 career starts and 1,631 total games at shortstop, Crawford gets his first taste of the hot corner.

The 37-year-old Crawford is hitting just .190/.292/.310 with two doubles, one homer and two RBI in 15 games this season.

Nick Ahmed, who signed with the Giants in spring training just before Crawford inked a contract with the Cardinals, will start at shortstop for San Francisco.

Giants at Rickwood Field: Wisely 2B, Ramos CF, Bailey C, Chapman 3B, Conforto LF, Soler DH, Flores 1B, Yastrzemski RF, Ahmed SS. Winn RHP — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 20, 2024

Keaton Winn (6.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Giants, while right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante (4.61) gets the start for the Cardinals.

The Giants and Cardinals are playing at Rickwood Field to honor the Negro Leagues.

Giants legend Willie Mays, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, began his professional career playing at Rickwood with the Birmingham Black Barons.

