Red Sox legend David Ortiz wants young stars to use Boston’s shocking trade of left-handed slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants as a lesson. In a conversation with baseball content creator Yancen Pujols on Monday, “Big Papi” detailed why he believes there is much to learn from the 28-year-old's fallout in Boston.

“Players need to take this as an example, nobody is indispensable … You need to be smart and understand the situation. Your worst enemy is your ego,” Ortiz said.

David Ortiz says Rafael Devers' ego was what ruined his relationship with the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/L0DRQHLOt6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 16, 2025

Ortiz’s comments were directed toward Devers’ unhappiness with his role in Boston and how, despite the three-time MLB All-Star playing under the 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed with the Red Sox in 2023, no one player is above a franchise.

After playing third base for the first eight years of his MLB career, Devers was moved to designated hitter this season to make way for Alex Bregman, whom the Red Sox signed to a three-year, $120 million free-agent contract this past offseason. Then, after Triston Casas suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon in early May, Boston asked Devers to step in at first base, which he never did.

Devers simply was turned off by the Red Sox wanting him to change positions multiple times. That fact left Ortiz wanting MLB’s up-and-comers to know that, even if you are a stud like Devers, you’re still just a part of a team – and movable.

“The organization is always going to be there,” Ortiz reiterated in an interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal published on Monday. “Players come and go. As a player, sometimes you’ve got to put your ego aside and understand that once you get paid, you’ve got to find a way to do what you’re told.

“That’s a message for all young players who think they turn out to be bigger than the game. I’m not saying that Devers was like that. He’s humble. He’s a good kid. But sometimes when you’re young and immature, you (don’t realize that).”

It is unknown if Devers would still be with the Red Sox had they not signed Bregman or had Casas not gotten injured. But the what-ifs don’t matter now, as Devers is San Francisco-bound and expected to work with manager Bob Melvin and president of baseball operations Buster Posey on figuring out his new role(s).

Devers exits Boston for San Francisco after posting a .905 OPS over 73 games as a full-time DH during the 2025 MLB season. Through the national noise and Ortiz’s comments, it’s clear most believe the Giants landed a potential National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, and that the Red Sox are in the dumps.

