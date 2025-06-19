SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are no longer living platoon life, but they still make tweaks to their lineup depending on whether they're facing a lefty or a righty. On Tuesday, Jung Hoo Lee led off against a right-hander. A night later he was hitting sixth against a lefty, with Heliot Ramos in the leadoff spot.

Both nights, however, included Rafael Devers in the third spot, and that wasn't just to keep him comfortable as he settled in at Oracle Park. Devers has a .909 OPS against right-handed pitching and a .882 OPS against lefties. He hits them all, and he is likely to hit third for Bob Melvin most nights. But the manager said Wednesday that he could change his mind over time.

"I don't worry about where I hit him. I might worry about where I need him at times," Melvin said. "Depending on how the offense is doing, you may juggle some stuff. You could see him in the two-hole, you could see him in the four-hole, something like that. But he's not going to venture too far from where he is."

Devers hit second in every appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year, but he also has 270 career starts in the cleanup spot and 75 hitting third. Teams often use their best hitter second these days, but having Devers third allows the Giants to keep Willy Adames -- who was starting to come around in the week before the trade -- near the top of the lineup. It should benefit Adames, too.

"I know in the long run for a fact I'm going to get more pitches to hit because of him," Adames said Tuesday night.

With a different look at the top of the lineup, Lee hit in the bottom half for the first time in his two seasons as a Giant. Lee has done a nice job against lefties this season, but he is hitting just .192 in June.

"He hits lefties fine, but Ramos has really probably done the best job in the leadoff spot," Melvin said of Lee. "With Flo in the lineup today behind Devers, I just moved him down a little bit."

Disappointing Return

Justin Verlander called his return from the IL "frustrating" and "inconsistent." He paid dearly for a fastball that was middle-middle and crushed into the seats. Three of the four runs on Verlander's line came on that pitch, which he called "one of the worst I threw all day."

Verlander fell to 0-4 and went just 4 2/3 innings in his return from the IL on Wednesday, but the Giants had him on a pitch count since he didn't have a rehab assignment and instead built up with live BP sessions and bullpens. This is not how anyone imagined his first three months in San Francisco going, but Verlander said he was excited by the Devers addition and hopeful that he soon can join the party. The Giants will need him, since they just traded away some crucial starting pitching depth.

Slumping At Second

The homer came shortly after Tyler Fitzgerald booted a ball with one out and nobody on. There have been mistakes on the bases and defensively lately, and Fitzgerald also is 8-for-52 over his last 17 games. In both games of this series, he was lifted for a pinch-hitter late in the game. Wilmer Flores hit for him on Tuesday and Dominic Smith replaced him in the ninth Wednesday.

"He's a little in-between," Melvin said of Fitzgerald. "A little late on the heater, out in front on the breaking ball ... it's a little bit of a struggle recently."

Fitzgerald seemed to find his stride in mid-April but missed 13 games in May with a rib fracture. The latest slump has dropped his OPS to .629, and he has just two homers after breaking out for 15 last season.

Another IL Stint

In the midst of Devers Mania on Tuesday, there was some roster shuffling. Outfielder Daniel Johnson initially was optioned to Triple-A to open a spot for Devers, but he returned a couple of hours later after Jerar Encarnacion went on the IL with an oblique strain. Melvin said Encarnacion's strain is a pretty bad one, and he'll miss extended time.

The injury is the latest tough blow for a player who had a strong spring and looked headed for plenty of at-bats. Encarnacion fractured his hand at the end of spring and missed about two months. He was back for just eight games, going 3-for-22 with six strikeouts and no walks.

The injury occurred as Encarnacion was trying to find a way out of his slump. Melvin said he came to the ballpark on Monday's off day and got a lot of swings in.

