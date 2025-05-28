Giants manager Melvin ejected, erupts into tirade after arguing calls

Bob Melvin had seen enough during the Giants' game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

The San Francisco manager was ejected from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after home plate umpire Tony Randazzo called a low Logan Webb sinker a ball. And after he was booted, Melvin unleashed on Randazzo.

Bob Melvin and home plate umpire Tony Randazzo got into it after the Giants manager was ejected for arguing calls😳 pic.twitter.com/snyRgyys8Y — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

But to understand the situation, more context is needed. Moments earlier, in the top of the fifth, Giants catcher Patrick Bailey struck out looking on a pitch outside of the zone to end the inning, and he exchanged words with Randazzo as well when he took the field.

Patrick Bailey talked to Tony Randazzo between innings after a questionable strike three call 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Adyh06Uz3l — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2025

It's clear Melvin was fed up with the umpire's zone by the time Webb was back on the mound, and the manager took up for his players by questioning Randazzo's calls as San Francisco trailed 3-0.

The ejection was the 66th of Melvin's managerial career, and he is No. 2 on the active list behind Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who has 87.

As the Giants' offense continues to struggle, they need all the help they can get at the plate -- and Randazzo certainly did them no favors on Tuesday.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast