Possible Giants trade target Bichette details top priority

The Giants shuffled the deck at shortstop this week by designating two-time Gold Glove Award winner Nick Ahmed for assignment, and if Brett Wisely and Tyler Fitzgerald don't fill the void adequately over the next two weeks, the front office might have to explore outside options.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is rumored to be a player who could be moved ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and he might be just what the Giants need.

Bichette, a two-time AL All-Star who is under contract for the 2025 MLB season at just over $17.5 million, spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez before Wednesday's Giants-Blue Jays game at Oracle Park about what he would look for in a potential new team.

"For me, first and foremost, I want to win," Bichette told Ramirez. "That would be the No. 1 priority for me if I was choosing a team and the Giants obviously are committed to that. So I think they're in a position to get the right type of players and I think that's what's important."

The 26-year-old Florida native is playing his first games at Oracle Park this week and he has enjoyed his initial experience at the ballpark.

"It's amazing, really," Bichette told Ramirez. "It's beautiful. Watching on TV, I didn't really know what to expect. Looked too big on TV, honestly and then coming here, it's about as good as it gets. It feels like a real ballpark and really had fun playing yesterday."

Bichette is 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his first two games at Oracle Park. He was removed in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game with a calf injury.

With the Blue Jays (42-50) floundering in last place in the AL East, they could look to trade some of the attractive assets, including Bichette and All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

For Bichette, who signed a three-year, $33.6 million contract prior to the 2023 season to buy out his three arbitration years, being mentioned in trade rumors is new.

"It's a first for me," Bichette told Ramirez. "All I really can do is focus on what I have here in front of me, which is playing for the Blue Jays and playing as hard as I can, working as hard as I can to help this team win. Whatever happens happens, but that's all I can do."

The former 2016 first-round draft pick possesses impressive hair, and if he were to join the Giants, he would follow in the footsteps of franchise icon Brandon Crawford.

Ramirez wanted to know who has the better hair, Bichette or Crawford.

"I think he takes more pride in it, so I'll just give it to him," Bichette said.

Bichette, hitting .222/.275/.321 with four homers and 30 RBI this season, is saying all the right things as the trade deadline looms in a few weeks.

