Snell makes Giants history with eye-popping strikeout numbers

Blake Snell continued his torrid stretch by breaking another Giants franchise record on Sunday.

The veteran left-handed pitcher struck out 10 batters in seven innings pitched in San Francisco's 4-2 extra-innings win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum and set a Giants franchise record while doing so, according to MLB's Sarah Langs.

Blake Snell has 55 strikeouts in his last 5 starts



that’s the most by a Giants pitcher in a 5-outing span (since at least 1901) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 18, 2024

That certainly is an impressive feat considering the Giants' rich history of dominant starting pitchers like Christy Mathewson, Juan Marichal, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain and Gaylord Perry.

Snell has been dominant for the Giants in the second half of the season. The 31-year-old struck out a career-high 15 batters in San Francisco's win over the Colorado Rockies on July 27 before pitching his first career no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2.

He etched his name in the Giants history books yet again with another dominant performance on Sunday.

