Snell still confident in Giants' playoff chances despite latest loss

SAN FRANCISCO -- The celebration of the 2014 World Series team over the weekend provided a demoralizing reminder to many who have spent years working for the Giants organization. Since that team grabbed a third title, the Giants haven't won an MLB playoff series, and they have reached the postseason just twice.

There have not been a lot of big games, period, at Oracle Park over the last decade, but if the team stays on its current trajectory that could change. On Monday, the Giants got their first taste of what the next seven weeks -- and beyond -- might look like.

In some ways, they looked ready for it. In other ways, they did not.

Blake Snell was more than up to the task against NL Cy Young Award frontrunner Chris Sale and the bullpen hung tough, but the lineup wasn't able to scratch across the one run necessary to win over the first nine innings, or the run that was needed in the 10th.

The 1-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves probably looked a lot like what fans might expect if the Giants reach the postseason. Their rotation can be dominant and they have multiple options for a Game 1, but the lineup far too often has gone silent with runners in scoring position.

On this night, Bob Melvin didn't see an easy target for blame. Sale was incredible, and Braves closer Raisel Iglesias struck out four in two innings, stranding the automatic runner on second after Atlanta took advantage in the top of the 10th.

"You just try to fight and scratch a run out. It didn't happen early and we couldn't push one across late," Melvin said. "It's not like some of the other games where we go 0-for-10 or whatever in some situations. Today was a little different because of the pitching."

Sale struck out a season-high 12, but the Giants did have a chance to get to him early. They had runners on the corners with no outs in the first, but Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman struck out and Jerar Encarnacion grounded out. After that, both pitchers hit their groove.

Snell struck out 11 and took a no-hitter into the seventh. The 23 combined strikeouts by the starters were the most in Oracle Park's history, and the 33 strikeouts overall were the most in an MLB game this season.

In his first home start since throwing a no-hitter, Snell continued what has been one of the best six-week runs in franchise history. Melvin said he is even better than he was in the second half last year, when he charged to a Cy Young, although Snell said he's not sure. For a second time in three starts, Snell threw 114 pitches, a number he has hit just five total times in the big leagues.

"I felt stronger the last couple of years," Snell said. "I feel good, but the injuries early in the season, I couldn't gain momentum and get stronger and stronger. But I do feel like I'm getting stronger in every outing. It's just, the last couple of years I was definitely stronger because of a pitching routine and all that."

If there is more in the tank, hitters might at some point just stop walking up to the plate. Snell has 45 strikeouts in his last four games, the second-most in a four-game stretch in franchise history. Since coming off the IL on July 9, he has allowed fewer than three hits in five of seven appearances.

He is the type you feel great about if he's kicking off a postseason series, but on Monday, the Giants wasted a golden opportunity to make up ground in their bid to get to October. They could have been just half a game out in the NL wild-card race, but they're now 2 1/2 behind the Braves and 6 1/2 behind the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, both of whom seemingly refuse to lose.

Despite the disappointing start to this huge series, Snell said the future is bright. Asked about the big ovations he got all night, he said the fans feel what the Giants do.

"We want to make it to the playoffs. I believe we're going to," he said. "I think the fans do, too. I think this team does. We've got a good pitching staff, we've got a good team, we've got a good bullpen. There's no reason I don't think we can do it.

"We have all the teams in front of us that we need to play to get in, so we need to keep winning and I believe we're going to do it. I believe they're showing up and they're excited like we are."

