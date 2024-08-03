Reds share classy reaction to Snell's no-hitter in Giants' win

After throwing the 18th no-hitter in Giants history, Blake Snell deservingly was celebrated by his teammates and coaches in the visiting team's clubhouse.

But across the way in the Cincinnati Reds' locker room, there was that same level of mutual respect for the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

"A special night for him," Reds manager David Bell said (h/t MLB.com). "He was really good. We tried to lock in, get ahead and be ready to hit. He had great stuff. He pitched a really incredible game. For us, it’s one loss."

The lefty was unhittable in the Giants' 3-0 win Friday night, spinning a masterpiece to a follow up his 15-strikeout performance on July 27 against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

In five starts since returning from injury in early July, Snell has posted a near-unhittable 0.55 ERA.

Reds pitcher Nick Martinez was Snell's teammate on the San Diego Padres last season, watching Snell go 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA in 32 starts. Martinez was the least bit surprised by Snell's outing -- and predicts it won't be his last.

“I don’t think that will be his only one,” Martinez said. “He’s very capable of doing that. He’s got some electric stuff. When he’s on, he’s extremely difficult to hit.

“Don’t like to be on the wrong side of that, but good for him. It’s really cool for him. Congratulations to Blake on that.”

Cincinnati's only baserunners of the evening came via three walks, but they didn't rattle the nine-year vet.

Snell had 11 strikeouts in his latest gem, giving him back-to-back double-digit strikeout games for the first time since he did it in four consecutive games with the Padres last season.

Reds catcher Luke Maile, who was reinstated from the injured list on Friday but did not appear in the game, was a teammate of Snell’s in 2016 with Tampa Bay when Snell was a rookie.

“Him and I were both just trying to get established in the big leagues with Tampa,” Maile said. “Everything kind of comes full circle. You remember him throw that pitch, or remember him use that sequence. What makes the big leagues cool is to see how much sharper it’s gotten.

"Cool to see all the work he put in manifest itself before your eyes.”

Meanwhile, Reds starter Andrew Abbott allowed a solo homer from Casey Schmitt and an RBI double from Tyler Fitzgerald. He struck out eight but gave up seven hits and one walk over his 4 1/3 innings. And while he's still trying to figure things out, the young lefty can appreciate what he witnessed from an all-around pro Friday night.

“It’s hard enough to throw a no-hitter in baseball, so tip your cap to him,” Abbott said. “He was on all night. Kept our guys off balance.”

