Giants fans fuming over Snell's reported $182M Dodgers contract

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Blake Snell is trading in his orange and black Giants jersey for Dodger blue.

The former Giants pitcher reportedly agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Snell appeared to confirm he's headed to Los Angeles by posting a photo on Instagram of himself in a Dodgers jersey.

While Giants fans were hopeful that Snell might re-sign after he opted out of his contract, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic noted Tuesday night that it was "pretty apparent the Giants weren't all that interested in bringing Snell back."

Here's how Giants fans and media members reacted to the news that Snell is heading to San Francisco's biggest rival.

Can we please start a true rebuild now? Just burn it all down and start over? This division is locked up for years to come

— Oil Can’t Boyd (@bergseid.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 8:43 PM

My shocked face

[image or embed]

— Chris (@rchris22.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 9:02 PM

Snell, in his one season with the Giants, finished with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings. After signing just before the season, he got off to a slow start and dealt with injuries. But in the second half of the season, the 31-year-old posted a 1.45 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings in 12 starts.

Snell always will hold a place in Giants history after he threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2.

Now the Giants will be forced to face the two-time Cy Young Award winner for at least the next five years.

