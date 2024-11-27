Giants fans fuming over Snell's reported $182M Dodgers contract

Blake Snell is trading in his orange and black Giants jersey for Dodger blue.

The former Giants pitcher reportedly agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Snell appeared to confirm he's headed to Los Angeles by posting a photo on Instagram of himself in a Dodgers jersey.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While Giants fans were hopeful that Snell might re-sign after he opted out of his contract, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic noted Tuesday night that it was "pretty apparent the Giants weren't all that interested in bringing Snell back."

Here's how Giants fans and media members reacted to the news that Snell is heading to San Francisco's biggest rival.

I hate the Dodgers for an infinite number of reasons but spending crazy amounts of money on their roster isn’t one of them. — Dave (@gggiants) November 27, 2024

Giants weren’t going anywhere near that much money for Snell…ok game on as Duane says.. https://t.co/J1rYYFwiqo — Marty Lurie (@baseballmarty) November 27, 2024

Just another gift from Farhan’s horrible contracts on his way out the door. https://t.co/9XMVfs6Kaw — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) November 27, 2024

bUt I wAs tOlD hE lOvEd sAn fRaNcIsCo https://t.co/Qi8QonQeLK — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) November 27, 2024

The rich get richer. https://t.co/HpkMXV9jp2 — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) November 27, 2024

Not surprised it’s the Doyers or the amount. There are many FA pitchers available, but the question is if the #SFGiants will spend the money https://t.co/xyw8NqzozP — Richie (@WrEtcH_) November 27, 2024

If they add Juan Soto, the Dodgers will become the showtime Lakers of MLB. It would be the Dodgers, and everyone else fighting for second place ... for the next four or five years minimum. Not good but it is what it is. https://t.co/0tvrspdosc — Darryl Martin (@Kingshark49) November 27, 2024

Can we please start a true rebuild now? Just burn it all down and start over? This division is locked up for years to come — Oil Can’t Boyd (@bergseid.bsky.social) November 26, 2024 at 8:43 PM

Snell, in his one season with the Giants, finished with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings. After signing just before the season, he got off to a slow start and dealt with injuries. But in the second half of the season, the 31-year-old posted a 1.45 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings in 12 starts.

Snell always will hold a place in Giants history after he threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2.

Now the Giants will be forced to face the two-time Cy Young Award winner for at least the next five years.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast