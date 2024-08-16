Zaidi hints at Giants' Snell likely testing MLB free agency

Blake Snell testing the MLB free-agent market following the 2024 season always has been an option when he signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in mid-March.

That's the risk teams like the Giants take when they include opt-outs in contracts.

Snell's contract calls for him to make $30 million in 2025, with $15 million deferred to 2027, if he opts in.

And while Snell likely won't make an official decision on the opt-out in his contract until after the World Series ends, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi already is being asked about whether San Francisco has discussed signing the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner to an extension.

While answering a question from Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland on KNBR 680's "The Executive Show" on Thursday night, Zaidi also alluded to his expectation that Snell's agent, Scott Boras, will make sure his client will test free agency this winter.

"He's been a really nice fit for us," Zaidi told Tolbert and Copeland. "When you talk about a starting pitcher, who is to me, since he came back off the IL, I think he's been the best starting pitcher in baseball for that stretch. You look at the numbers and it's an objective case. That's not even really my opinion.

"I think he's gotten increasingly comfortable here. He's kind of connected with the fans, connected with the team. So he's happy. His representation is known for taking things into the offseason. That's not a commentary or critique. It's just the way it is. And I think he recognizes that there's going to be healthy market for his services. And we've got some young pitching, we've got other guys in the rotation, but everybody could use Blake Snell at the top of the rotation.

"So I'm sure we'll have that dialogue at some point. I think right now we're all focused on this playoff push. But it's good to know he's gotten comfortable and he seems pretty happy here."

Snell has been practically unhittable since returning from the IL on July 9 -- he did throw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2 -- posting a 0.99 ERA, while allowing 14 hits and striking out 60 in 45 1/3 innings over seven starts.

The southpaw has lived up to his "Second-Half Snell" moniker, and based on how he's pitching, it should be a safe bet that he will opt out and test the free agent market this offseason.

Snell didn't receive the long-term contract he expect last offseason, so he might try again to get it this winter.

Zaidi and the Giants likely hope to retain Snell beyond this season, but considering how well the left-handed pitcher is throwing right now, combined with his agent, San Francisco should expect to face competition to sign the 31-year-old.

