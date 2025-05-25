Trending
San Francisco Giants

Giants explain motivational reason for jersey switch vs. Nationals

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants took the field in unorthodox fashion for Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals in America's capital.

San Francisco sported its black jerseys which typically are reserved for Saturday home games at Oracle Park.

So what was the reason for the Giants bypassing their usual gray road jerseys in favor of a fit normaly worn by McCovey Cove? Team unity, according to the Giants.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

While the jersey change didn't produce optimal results on the field in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals, don't expect the Giants to abandon their new road threads any time soon.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

San Francisco Giants
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us