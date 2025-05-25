Giants explain motivational reason for jersey switch vs. Nationals

The Giants took the field in unorthodox fashion for Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals in America's capital.

San Francisco sported its black jerseys which typically are reserved for Saturday home games at Oracle Park.

So what was the reason for the Giants bypassing their usual gray road jerseys in favor of a fit normaly worn by McCovey Cove? Team unity, according to the Giants.

The story behind the #SFGiants wearing black today:



It’s a call back to the team unity that was built in Spring Training, and wanting to carry that momentum through the season.



The grey jersey will remain our main road uniform, but the team may cycle in the black on occasion. pic.twitter.com/q1PGIVwrg2 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 24, 2025

While the jersey change didn't produce optimal results on the field in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals, don't expect the Giants to abandon their new road threads any time soon.

