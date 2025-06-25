Another Giants icon soon could be immortalized outside of Oracle Park.

San Francisco has erected statues for franchise legends such as Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda, Juan Marichal and Gaylord Perry, and plans to build one for Barry Bonds, Giants CEO Larry Baer confirmed Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast."

"You know what, no disagreement from us on that topic," Baer told Joe Spadoni and Joe Shasky when asked if the team plans to honor Bonds with a statue. "On the radar, I would say it's on the radar. Barry is deserving of a statue and I would say, should be next up. We don't have the exact location and the exact date and the exact timing, but you're saying things that we're totally in sync with.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"You probably notice, Barry's around a lot, more recently this year and last year as well ... It's coming. All I can say is it's coming."

Well, there you have it.

It remains to be seen when and where the Bonds statue will be built, but it sounds like there will be one. Eventually.

With five statues already outside Oracle Park, there might not be too many obvious locations for another remaining. Not to mention for a player as iconic as Bonds.

Perhaps somewhere around McCovey Cove, where Bonds launched 35 "Splash Hits" into the Bay? Or perhaps near his late godfather, Mays, in front of Oracle Park?

Where would you like to see a Bonds statue built?

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast