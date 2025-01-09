Trending
LaMonte Wade Jr

Giants agree to contracts with three players to avoid arbitration

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants were wheeling and dealing Thursday.

With their own players.

San Francisco agreed to 2025 contracts with first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and relief pitchers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval to avoid arbitration after agreeing to a deal with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in November, the team announced.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported the contracts for Wade and Doval are for $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively, while Fansided's Jeff Young first reported, citing a source, that Rogers' contract is for $5.25 million.

San Francisco Giants

Find the latest San Francisco Giants news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Giants News Jan 8

Giants make waiver claim to help address catching-depth issue

Justin Verlander Jan 7

How Verlander joining Giants causes jersey-number conundrum

Wade and Rogers will be unrestricted free agents after the 2025 MLB season, while Doval still has two more years of arbitration eligibility before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

After losing a likely uncomfortable arbitration case to former infielder J.D. Davis last offseason, San Francisco will head into spring training with all contracts settled.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

LaMonte Wade Jr
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us