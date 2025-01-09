Giants agree to contracts with three players to avoid arbitration

The Giants were wheeling and dealing Thursday.

With their own players.

San Francisco agreed to 2025 contracts with first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and relief pitchers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval to avoid arbitration after agreeing to a deal with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in November, the team announced.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per Giants, Camilo Doval, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tyler Rogers have agreed to contracts for 2025. Mike Yastrzemski signed in November. No drama in arbitration this year. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 9, 2025

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported the contracts for Wade and Doval are for $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively, while Fansided's Jeff Young first reported, citing a source, that Rogers' contract is for $5.25 million.

LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants settle at $5 million. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 9, 2025

Camilo Doval settles with Giants at $4,525,000. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 9, 2025

#SFGiants and Tyler Rogers avoid arbitration, settle at $5.25M for 2025 according to a source. — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) January 9, 2025

Wade and Rogers will be unrestricted free agents after the 2025 MLB season, while Doval still has two more years of arbitration eligibility before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

After losing a likely uncomfortable arbitration case to former infielder J.D. Davis last offseason, San Francisco will head into spring training with all contracts settled.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast