Where Giants will select in 2025 MLB Draft after sliding in lottery

After Tuesday's MLB Draft Lottery, the Giants officially know where they will be selecting for the first draft of the Buster Posey era.

San Francisco will select No. 13 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.

After today's lottery, here are all of the first round picks for the 2025 #MLBDraft. pic.twitter.com/nrj2DqGIS8 — MLB (@MLB) December 10, 2024

The Giants were slotted for the No. 9 overall selection, but San Francisco fell to the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after being jumped by four teams in the lottery (Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Athletics and Texas Rangers).

Giants were slotted ninth but got jumped by a few teams in lottery. https://t.co/vH7M1gEYd0 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 10, 2024

This is the second consecutive draft the Giants will select No. 13 overall, after picking Florida State outfielder James Tibbs in the same slot in the 2024 MLB Draft.

San Francisco also selected Gold-Glove winning catcher Patrick Bailey out of North Carolina State with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

A handful of notable MLB All-Stars have previously have been selected with the No. 13 overall pick including shortstop Trea Turner, pitcher Chris Sale, outfielder Manny Ramirez, and first baseman Paul Konerku

After making a big splash during his first free agency, Posey and the Giants front office will seek to add an impact player with their inaugural first round pick in next year's draft.

