Breaking down the biggest contracts in MLB history after Shohei Ohtani's deal

Shohei Ohtani just got paid.

The Japanese star is moving from one Los Angeles team to another, joining the Dodgers on a reported 10-year deal worth a record $700 million.

Southern California is no stranger to MLB mega-deals -- from Ohtani to Mike Trout and Mookie Betts. But what are the biggest deals behind Ohtani's? And what were the longest contracts ever signed?

Let's break down all the massive deals in MLB history, from total contract value to AAV to most years (all figures via Spotrac):

What is the biggest contract in MLB history?

Ohtani's deal is the biggest in MLB history in terms of total value -- and it's not particularly close.

He slots in well ahead of his former teammate, Mike Trout, atop the list. Behind Ohtani and Trout, the list includes Ohtani's new teammate Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge and Manny Machado. Here's the entire top 10:

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, DH/SP: $700 million over 10 years

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angles, OF: $426.5 million over 12 years

3. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2B/OF: $365 million over 12 years

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, OF: $360 million over 9 years

5. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres, 3B: $350 million over 11 years

6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets, SS: $341 million over 10 years

7. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres, SS/OF: $340 million over 14 years

8. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1B/OF: $330 million over 13 years

T-9. Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins (traded to Yankees), DH/OF: $325 million over 13 years

T-9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers, SS: $325 million over 10 years

The biggest contract for a pitcher belongs to Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the Yankees before the 2020 season.

What is the highest AAV in MLB history?

In terms of average annual value (AAV), the players who have earned the highest yearly salaries ever are mostly different than those who signed the biggest total contracts ever.

Starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer both received identical yearly salaries after signing with the Mets in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Judge is third on the list, followed by two more starting pitchers in Jacob deGrom and Cole. Here's the top 10 highest AAVs in MLB history:

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, DH/SP: $70 million (2024-33)

T-2. Justin Verlander, New York Mets (traded to Astros), SP: $43.33 million (2023-24)

T-2. Max Scherzer, New York Mets (traded to Rangers), SP: $43.33 million (2022-24)

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, OF: $40 million (2023-31)

5. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers, SP: $37 million (2023-27)

6. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees, SP: $36 million (2020-28)

7. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, OF: $35.54 million (2019-30)

8. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins, SS: $35.1 million (2022)

T-9. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels, 3B: $35 million (2020-26)

T-9. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals, SP: $35 million (2020-26)

What is the longest contract in MLB history?

There have been 24 MLB contracts for 10 years or longer -- including Ohtani -- but one player stands above the rest. Tatis signed a 14-year deal with the Padres before he was even eligible for arbitration, which represents the longest contract in MLB history.

Here are all the players who have signed a contract for 12 or more years:

Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres, SS/OF: 14 years

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1B/OF: 13 years

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins (traded to Yankees), DH/OF: 13 years

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, OF: 12 years (deal could reach 17 years depending on options)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, OF: 12 years

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2B/OF: 12 years

Rodriguez's deal is a bit complicated, but 12 years are guaranteed as of now. The contract could reach up to 17 years if certain options are exercised by both him and the Mariners. If that happens, it would blow past Tatis' deal to become the longest in MLB history.