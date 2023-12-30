Red Sox trade Chris Sale to Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom

The Boston Red Sox' offseason is picking up steam.

The Red Sox have traded seven-time All-Star pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in return for infielder Vaughn Grissom and cash considerations, the team has confirmed.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news Saturday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The #RedSox today acquired INF Vaughn Grissom from the Atlanta Braves, in exchange for LHP Chris Sale and cash considerations. — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 30, 2023

The ultimate teammate, competitor, and World Series Champion.



Thank you for all the strikeouts and passion you brought to Red Sox Nation. pic.twitter.com/cisSBgzIx5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 30, 2023

Sale, who is entering the final year of his five-year, $145 million contract, waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal, per Passan. Boston will send $17 million in cash to Atlanta to offset Sale's $27.5 million salary for 2024, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.

It's the second major move in less than 24 hours for new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who reportedly signed right-hander Lucas Giolito on a two-year, $38.5 million contract Friday.

Dealing Sale is a monumental move for Boston; the 34-year-old earned two All-Star nods over six seasons in Boston and played a pivotal role in the Red Sox' 2018 World Series title. Durability has been a major concern in recent years, however, as Sale has made just 31 starts over his last three seasons.

But Breslow found a taker for Sale in the Braves and an intriguing return in Grissom. The 22-year-old made his Major League debut in 2022 and hit .291 over 41 games with a .792 OPS and five home runs -- the first of which came at Fenway Park.

.@GrissomVaughn clears the Monster for his first career hit and homer!



(MLB x @SportClips) pic.twitter.com/sfekbaav2l — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2022

Grissom has the chance to be Boston's Opening Day second baseman in 2024 alongside shortstop Trevor Story and helps the Red Sox address one of their most glaring roster needs. He's also under team control through 2029 and could be a part of the franchise's long-term future if he succeeds in Boston.

After Sale's departure, though, starting pitching should remain a priority for Breslow and Co.