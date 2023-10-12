Rangers-Astros ALCS schedule released, individual tickets go on sale Friday

Individual tickets for next week's ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros go on sale Friday morning.

The Lone Star Series starts Sunday in Houston with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. Game 2 will take place on Monday, also in Houston, and the teams will have Tuesday off before returning to Arlington for games 3-5 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Texas Rangers said a limited number of scattered singles and standing-room-only tickets remain available for games 3, 4, and 5 and that they can be purchased only at texasrangers.com/postseason beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. The team said some suites also remain available for rent.

All other reserved seats for the 2023 ALCS games at Globe Life Field have been sold.

The best-of-seven series follows a 2-3-2 format with Houston starting off with a four-game home-field advantage. The Astros and Rangers finished the regular season with matching 90-72 records, but Houston took the AL West crown since they held a 9-4 record against the Rangers during the regular season.

The Rangers and Astros have met 264 times in the regular season, with the Rangers holding a slight 134-132 edge. The teams have never before met in the postseason. The trip to the ALCS is the seventh straight for the Astros. It's the Rangers first return to the conference championship since 2011.

If necessary, ALCS games 6-7 will be back in Houston on Oct. 22-23.

2023 ALCS SCHEDULE FOR RANGERS, ASTROS

Game | Date | Site | Time | TV

Game 1 Sunday, Oct. 15, Minute Maid Park, 7:15 p.m., FOX/FS1

Game 2 Monday, Oct. 16, Minute Maid Park, 3:37 p.m., FOX/FS1

Game 3 Wednesday, Oct. 18, Globe Life Field, 7:03 p.m., FOX/FS1

Game 4 Thursday, Oct. 19, Globe Life Field, 7:03 p.m., FOX/FS1

Game 5* Friday, Oct. 20, Globe Life Field, 4:07 p.m., FOX/FS1

Game 6* Sunday, Oct. 22, Minute Maid Park, 7:03 p.m., FOX/FS1

Game 7* Monday, Oct. 23, Minute Maid Park, 7:03 p.m., FOX/FS1

*if necessary

The Rangers said information for potential World Series games at Globe Life Field will be available at a later date.