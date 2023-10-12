After beating the Atlanta Braves in four games, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

The winner will go on to the World Series to play whoever emerges from the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

Philadelphia is led by stars Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Trae Turner, among others, as it looks to get revenge after losing to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

Arizona is led by Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker, among others, as it seeks its second World Series title in franchise history. The last came in 2001, the Diamondbacks' fourth season in MLB.

Here's everything to know to catch the two teams in the 2023 NLCS:

Who is playing in the NLCS?

The 2023 NLCS will feature NL East side Philadelphia Phillies and NL West side Arizona Diamondbacks.

NLCS Schedule

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m. - Arizona at Philadelphia

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. - Arizona at Philadelphia

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. - Philadelphia at Arizona

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Philadelphia at Arizona

*Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Philadelphia at Arizona

*Game 6: Monday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m., Arizona at Philadelphia (unless the ALCS is complete, in which case, this game moves to 8 p.m., TBS)

*Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Arizona at Philadelphia

*if necessary

How to watch the Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS

All games of the NLCS will air live on TBS. You can also stream the action online here through TBS. All TBS games are also available through Max.

What is the format for the NLCS?

The ALCS, NLCS and World Series all follow a 2-3-2 format. The team with the higher seed, Philadelphia, will host Games 1 and 2 to start out the series before it shifts to the ballpark of the lower seed, Arizona, for Games 3, 4 and 5 (the latter if necessary). Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Philly, if necessary.